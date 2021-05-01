Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce $24.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $28.33 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,442. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.