ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $233.93 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $233.93 million and $712,614.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.98 or 1.00091822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $826.14 or 0.01434416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00559841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00363712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00185374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

