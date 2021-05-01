Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Greystone Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

