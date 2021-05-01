Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Declines By 40.0%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 30,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. nDivision has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

