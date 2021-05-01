Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Decreases By 38.6%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Document Security Systems Company Profile
