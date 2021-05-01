Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Decreases By 38.6%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and complex 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

