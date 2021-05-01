Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EADSF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99. Airbus has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $125.40.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

