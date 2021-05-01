Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Increases By 68.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$6.39 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

