Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

FRRVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

