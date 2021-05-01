Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
FNKO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
