Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.