Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR remained flat at $$177.07 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after acquiring an additional 911,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.