FLO Market Cap Tops $13.41 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $72,852.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

