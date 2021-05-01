Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94,908.00

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Strike has a market cap of $170.87 million and approximately $94,908.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $66.12 or 0.00114214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

