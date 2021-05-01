Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

LOMA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.