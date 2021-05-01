AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,631. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

