Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

