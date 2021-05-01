WandX Market Capitalization Achieves $334,153.12 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One WandX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $334,153.12 and approximately $5,174.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

