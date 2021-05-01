Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 687,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,922. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

