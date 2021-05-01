$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.25 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triterras.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 564,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53. Triterras has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

