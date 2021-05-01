Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Newmont stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

