CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 320,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. CTS has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

