Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,088. The firm has a market cap of $392.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

