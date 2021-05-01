Analysts Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT at €517.30

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €517.30 ($608.59).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €693.60 ($816.00). The company had a trading volume of 10,916 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €680.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €724.14. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.