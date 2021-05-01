D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $92.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DHI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 329.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

