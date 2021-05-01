BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MFL remained flat at $$14.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

