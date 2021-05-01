BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BLW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 79,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

