Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Grows By 76.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,894 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,336. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.