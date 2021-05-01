Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

