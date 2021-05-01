Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

HP stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 2,259,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,102. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

