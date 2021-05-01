Perpetual Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.53 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00013485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $169.36 million and $9.53 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

PERP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

