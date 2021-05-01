Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $29.00

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $165,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 88.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 789,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

