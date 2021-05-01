Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

