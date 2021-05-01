Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ProPetro reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 909,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,623. The company has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

