KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 2,587,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

