Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 76,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,131. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.