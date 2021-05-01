Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.