Short Interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Drops By 60.7%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,947. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

