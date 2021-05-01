Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $140.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.75 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.25 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. 797,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,526. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

