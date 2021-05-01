Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 679,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Calix has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,065,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

