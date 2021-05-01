Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 290,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

