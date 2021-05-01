DAD (DAD) Trading 52.6% Higher This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $94.24 million and $1.66 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

