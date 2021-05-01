Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Materion stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

