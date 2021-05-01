CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,705. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.