Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth $226,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth $536,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of ETG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 114,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,004. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

