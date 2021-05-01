Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 34.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $52,863.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,007 shares of company stock valued at $137,720 in the last three months. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Tufton Capital Management owned about 1.59% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.