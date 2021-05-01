Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $78.06. 494,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Kemper has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

