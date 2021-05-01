Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $31.00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,346.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

