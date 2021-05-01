Bondly 1-Day Volume Hits $2.27 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.