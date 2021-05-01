Zacks: Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 585,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

