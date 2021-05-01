Thisoption Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $10,755.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.