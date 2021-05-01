Zacks: Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.